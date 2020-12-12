Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Cut to “Reduce” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

