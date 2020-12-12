Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BPOSY. Zacks Investment Research raised bpost SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised bpost SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Societe Generale raised shares of bpost SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of bpost SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. bpost SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

OTCMKTS:BPOSY opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.75. bpost SA/NV has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $12.04.

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. bpost SA/NV had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that bpost SA/NV will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About bpost SA/NV

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

