Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Balchem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $111.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.37. Balchem has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $113.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Balchem in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 104.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

