Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Babcock International Group currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCKIF opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

