Azarga Uranium Corp. (AZZ.TO) (TSE:AZZ) Shares Gap Down to $0.26

Azarga Uranium Corp. (AZZ.TO) (TSE:AZZ)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.24. Azarga Uranium Corp. (AZZ.TO) shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$0.79 price target on shares of Azarga Uranium Corp. (AZZ.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

The company has a market cap of C$56.40 million and a PE ratio of -40.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

Azarga Uranium Corp. operates as an integrated uranium exploration and development company in the United States and the Kyrgyz Republic. The company owns interests in the Dewey Burdock project covering an area of approximately 12,613 surface acres and 16,962 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; and Gas Hills project covering an area of approximately 1,280 surface acres and 12,960 net mineral acres located to the east of Riverton, Wyoming.

