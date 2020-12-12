Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) CRO Joshua Isner Sells 1,383 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $170,924.97. Following the sale, the executive now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,840.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AAXN opened at $123.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.55 and a beta of 0.67. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $130.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.51.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $166.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 46,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 44.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $62,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAXN shares. ValuEngine lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

