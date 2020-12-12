Avient (NYSE:AVNT) and ForceField Energy (OTCMKTS:FNRG) Head to Head Survey

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) and ForceField Energy (OTCMKTS:FNRG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Avient and ForceField Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avient 18.00% 9.43% 3.38% ForceField Energy N/A N/A N/A

82.0% of Avient shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Avient shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of ForceField Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avient and ForceField Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avient 0 0 4 0 3.00 ForceField Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avient currently has a consensus target price of $36.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.73%. Given Avient’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Avient is more favorable than ForceField Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avient and ForceField Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avient $2.86 billion 1.24 $588.60 million $1.69 22.91 ForceField Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Avient has higher revenue and earnings than ForceField Energy.

Summary

Avient beats ForceField Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. The Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites. The Distribution segment distributes approximately 4,000 grades of engineering and commodity grade resins to custom injection molders and extruders. The company sells its products through direct sales personnel, distributors, and commissioned sales agents. The company was formerly known as PolyOne Corporation and changed its name to Avient Corporation in June 2020. Avient Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, Ohio.

About ForceField Energy

ForceField Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides lighting products and solutions for enhancing energy efficiency in China and the United States. It distributes light emitting diode, and other commercial lighting products and fixtures. The company was formerly known as SunSi Energies Inc. and changed its name to ForceField Energy Inc. in February 2013. ForceField Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, Florida.

