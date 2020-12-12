Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atos in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised Atos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Get Atos alerts:

Shares of AEXAY opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. Atos has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average is $16.56.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.