Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 127.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,340 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 1,595.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Braxton Carter II bought 1,950 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.80 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $132.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.55 and a 200-day moving average of $118.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.62. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $142.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.88%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

