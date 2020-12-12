Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ASHTY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.00.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group stock opened at $177.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.49 and a 200-day moving average of $145.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.76. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $53.33 and a 1-year high of $180.55.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 24.20%. Research analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.