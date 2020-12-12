Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ABG. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

ABG stock opened at $143.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.75. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $319.94.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.