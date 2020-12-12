Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Increased to $308.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $260.00 to $308.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded Arista Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised Arista Networks from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Arista Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Arista Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.24.

Shares of ANET opened at $277.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.17 and a 200-day moving average of $229.02. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $289.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 3,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.17, for a total value of $753,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,789.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.61, for a total value of $413,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,619.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,121 shares of company stock worth $36,283,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

