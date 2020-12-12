Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ARGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.75.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Shares of ARGO opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.44.

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Argo Group International by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 276.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.