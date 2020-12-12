AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB) Shares Gap Down to $8.67

Shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AQB) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.67, but opened at $7.23. AquaBounty Technologies shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 114,804 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

