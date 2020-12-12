AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Shares Gap Down to $8.67

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.67, but opened at $7.23. AquaBounty Technologies shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 114,695 shares trading hands.

AQB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AquaBounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 18.33, a quick ratio of 17.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 11,050.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 151,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 88,745 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

