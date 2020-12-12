Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Aqua Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. Aqua Metals has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.60.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 842.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Aqua Metals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Aqua Metals by 13.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aqua Metals by 67.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 13.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

