AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 419,735 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 419,735 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.99% of Cirrus Logic worth $38,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9,819.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $77.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day moving average is $67.20. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $91.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.91.
In related news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 9,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $649,996.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $5,043,135.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,827,567.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,167 shares of company stock worth $7,084,339 in the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research firms have weighed in on CRUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.
Cirrus Logic Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
