AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76,122 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $29,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 610.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $66,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at $87,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $291.51 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $317.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.13.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.36 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Doron Inbar sold 15,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.70, for a total transaction of $2,968,573.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,237,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 52,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.32, for a total transaction of $10,402,112.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,463,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,936 shares of company stock worth $16,758,772. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEDG. Roth Capital raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, 140166 assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.76.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

