AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 533,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,176 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.71% of AGCO worth $39,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of AGCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.94.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 9,395 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $834,839.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,317,831.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Martin Richenhagen sold 111,717 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $10,518,155.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,822,290.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,968 shares of company stock worth $22,770,653. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock opened at $89.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.19. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $99.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

