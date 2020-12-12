AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118,383 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.04% of J2 Global worth $32,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 51.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in J2 Global by 303.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in J2 Global by 408.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in J2 Global by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,392,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,388,000 after buying an additional 160,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in J2 Global by 262.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $100.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day moving average of $71.97. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $104.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.77.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The company had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti increased their price objective on J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.83.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,469. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 1,727 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $155,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 294,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,465,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

