AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,913 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Verisk Analytics worth $39,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth about $301,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $475,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $4,860,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 235,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,550,000 after purchasing an additional 167,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.63, for a total value of $5,037,521.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,331,134.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,248.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,866 shares of company stock worth $12,312,980 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.08.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $193.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.18, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.73 and its 200 day moving average is $183.02. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $206.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

