AQR Capital Management LLC Has $39.52 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,837 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Church & Dwight worth $39,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $2,531,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $3,851,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 367.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 72,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD opened at $85.85 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.20. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.37.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. 140166 downgraded Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

