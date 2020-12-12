AQR Capital Management LLC Has $36.83 Million Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,287 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Carter’s worth $36,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Carter’s by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter worth about $49,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 106.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 700.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $485,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $1,632,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,826,013. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $90.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.85. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $112.46.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.52 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRI shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

