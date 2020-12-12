AQR Capital Management LLC Has $34.73 Million Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 252,548 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $34,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 676.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,338,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,807,815,000 after buying an additional 14,232,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 344.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,141,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957,671 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 810.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $520,700,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Match Group by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,522,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,476 shares during the period.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.55.

In other news, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $1,751,505.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,120,151.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $5,503,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,898 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,972.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,243 shares of company stock worth $10,615,179. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $148.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.40 and its 200-day moving average is $110.71. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.18. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $148.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.