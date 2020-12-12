AQR Capital Management LLC Has $33.15 Million Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,978 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $33,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 235.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 25,128 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,861,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 586.3% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,665 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $109.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.73 and a 200 day moving average of $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $144.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.05 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

