AQR Capital Management LLC Has $33.03 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,129,080 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 783,444 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of General Motors worth $33,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 758.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 377.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.46. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $46.71.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $361,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,563,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,310,697 shares of company stock valued at $56,291,079 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.39.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

