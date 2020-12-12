AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $39,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1,263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.75.

NYSE RS opened at $121.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.27. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $70.57 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

In other news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,167,127.50. Also, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $272,294.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,013 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

