AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 363,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,004 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $30,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,324,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,533,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,239 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Eversource Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,594,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,054,831,000 after buying an additional 769,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Eversource Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,247,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,022,000 after buying an additional 53,278 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,613,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,457,000 after buying an additional 300,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Eversource Energy by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,048,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,146,000 after buying an additional 2,009,258 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $85.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.84. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

ES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.