AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 251.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,625 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,081 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FedEx worth $34,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth $28,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in FedEx by 73.5% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in FedEx by 227.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE FDX opened at $289.47 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $192,207.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $356.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.20.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.