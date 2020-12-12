AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,658 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of American Electric Power worth $33,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $82.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.60 and a 200-day moving average of $84.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.