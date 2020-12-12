AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 168,145 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $29,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in ITT during the 3rd quarter worth $2,025,000. Interval Partners LP grew its stake in ITT by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 82,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 27,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in ITT by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ITT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ITT from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

NYSE ITT opened at $77.69 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $77.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.52.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.