AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 180,264 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,264 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $32,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 294.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615,896 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,512,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $139,414,000 after buying an additional 88,812 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,047,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,965,000 after buying an additional 292,871 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $144,767,000 after buying an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,265,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,910,000 after buying an additional 113,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

CIEN stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $61.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $170,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,995 shares of company stock worth $1,362,686 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.93.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

