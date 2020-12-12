AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 112,378 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 89.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 237,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 112,378 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Avery Dennison worth $30,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $150.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.91. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $156.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

