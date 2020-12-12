AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 110,189 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 180.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,189 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Teladoc Health worth $37,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 705.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $701,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,743 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $441,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,057 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 936.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,033,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $228,885,000 after purchasing an additional 933,432 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 70.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,676,000 after purchasing an additional 386,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at about $43,502,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total transaction of $6,667,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,978,119.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $580,620.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,169.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,090 shares of company stock worth $13,741,754. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Truist dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.70.

NYSE TDOC opened at $199.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.92 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 11.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.54 and a fifty-two week high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.