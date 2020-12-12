Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

NASDAQ:APYX opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Apyx Medical has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 64.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apyx Medical will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 355.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Apyx Medical by 47.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 54.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

