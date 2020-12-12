Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on APTO. BidaskClub lowered Aptose Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptose Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.75.

APTO opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 29,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

