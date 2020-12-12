Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops gene therapy products for inherited orphan ophthalmology diseases. Its lead product candidates in the preclinical stage include treatments for X-linked retinoschisis, Achromatopsia, and X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which are diseases of the eye caused by mutations in single genes. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Alachua, Florida. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Genetic Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.58.

Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $120.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 232.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 572.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 61,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

