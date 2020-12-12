Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

NASDAQ AMEH opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. Apollo Medical has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $950.74 million, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $180.12 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas S. Lam purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.28 per share, with a total value of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 626,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,817,867.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 23.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 4.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 1,055.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

