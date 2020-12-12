Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apogee Enterprises has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $41.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.36. The company has a market cap of $758.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 47,351 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 357,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 769,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,732,000 after buying an additional 209,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

