ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANIP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.25.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANIP stock opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $68.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.34.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 5,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,096 shares in the company, valued at $911,092.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 355.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company offers pharmaceuticals for the treatment of breast cancer, hypertension, ventricular arrhythmias, stage D2 metastatic carcinoma of the prostate, depression, diarrhea, infections, vasomotor symptoms of menopause, pain caused by osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, arrhythmia, obsessive-compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder, ulcerative colitis, salt and fluid retention, manic episodes of bipolar disorder, ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, ocular conditions, metastatic prostate cancer, arrhythmia, migraine headache, and enterocolitis caused by staphylococcus aureus.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.