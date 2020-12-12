Analyzing iHuman (NYSE:IH) & Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)

iHuman (NYSE:IH) and Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for iHuman and Universal Technical Institute, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHuman 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Technical Institute 0 1 5 0 2.83

Universal Technical Institute has a consensus target price of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 60.94%. Given Universal Technical Institute’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Technical Institute is more favorable than iHuman.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.7% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iHuman and Universal Technical Institute’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iHuman N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Universal Technical Institute $331.50 million 0.60 -$7.87 million ($0.52) -11.75

iHuman has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Universal Technical Institute.

Profitability

This table compares iHuman and Universal Technical Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHuman N/A N/A N/A Universal Technical Institute 2.25% -3.19% -0.68%

Summary

Universal Technical Institute beats iHuman on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc. provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English World, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories. It also provides learning materials in physical and digital formats; and smart learning devices. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute. The company also provides manufacturer specific advanced training programs, including student paid electives at its campuses; and manufacturer or dealer sponsored training at various campuses and dedicated training centers, as well as offers programs for welding and computer numeric control machining. As of April 1, 2020, it operated 13 campuses. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

