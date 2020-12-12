Analyzing Cango (NYSE:CANG) and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Cango (NYSE:CANG) and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cango and Fastly’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cango $206.85 million 5.71 $56.15 million $0.37 21.08 Fastly $200.46 million 48.88 -$51.55 million ($0.70) -136.70

Cango has higher revenue and earnings than Fastly. Fastly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cango, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.2% of Cango shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of Fastly shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Fastly shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cango and Fastly, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cango 0 0 0 0 N/A Fastly 5 5 4 0 1.93

Fastly has a consensus target price of $68.50, indicating a potential downside of 28.41%. Given Fastly’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fastly is more favorable than Cango.

Volatility & Risk

Cango has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fastly has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cango and Fastly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cango 138.90% 33.47% 21.52% Fastly -24.07% -14.37% -12.13%

Summary

Cango beats Fastly on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cango

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc. operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery. As of December 31, 2019, the company's edge network spans 68 points-of-presence worldwide. It serves customers operating in digital publishing, media and entertainment, technology, online retail, travel and hospitality, and financial technology services industries. The company was formerly known as SkyCache, Inc. and changed its name to Fastly, Inc. in May 2012. Fastly, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

