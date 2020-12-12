Analyzing Avista (NYSE:AVA) and VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR)

Avista (NYSE:AVA) and VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Avista and VivoPower International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avista 9.31% 6.19% 1.96% VivoPower International N/A N/A N/A

Avista has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VivoPower International has a beta of 4.97, indicating that its share price is 397% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avista and VivoPower International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avista $1.35 billion 1.99 $196.98 million $1.74 22.39 VivoPower International $48.70 million 2.01 -$5.10 million N/A N/A

Avista has higher revenue and earnings than VivoPower International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.7% of Avista shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of VivoPower International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Avista shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Avista and VivoPower International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avista 1 3 0 0 1.75 VivoPower International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avista presently has a consensus target price of $38.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.18%. Given Avista’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Avista is more favorable than VivoPower International.

Summary

Avista beats VivoPower International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana. This segment also engages in the wholesale purchase and sale of electricity and natural gas. The AEL&P segment offers electric services to approximately 17,000 customers in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind facilities. As of February 8, 2019, it provided electric service to approximately 393,000 customers and natural gas to approximately 361,000 customers. In addition, the company engages in venture fund investments, real estate investments, and other investments. Avista Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.

VivoPower International Company Profile

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers. The Solar Development segment engages in the origination, development, construction, financing, operation, optimization, and sale of photovoltaic solar projects. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

