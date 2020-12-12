Analysts Set Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) PT at $36.00

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

SUOPY stock opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.48. Sumco has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average of $30.66.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

