Analysts Set Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) PT at $20.50

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BSRR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

In related news, Director James C. Holly sold 3,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $82,803.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $46,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,115.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,838 shares of company stock valued at $256,880. 10.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 400.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 46.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSRR stock opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.98. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $364.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $35.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

