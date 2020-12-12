Analysts Set Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Target Price at $33.50

Shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRAY. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAY opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. Graybug Vision has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.96). Analysts forecast that Graybug Vision will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Graybug Vision news, Director Christy L. Shaffer bought 18,750 shares of Graybug Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 3rd quarter worth $24,535,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,178,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,318,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

