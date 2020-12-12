Analysts Expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) to Post $0.66 EPS

Brokerages expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to announce earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Restaurant Brands International reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QSR. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

NYSE QSR opened at $60.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.24 and its 200 day moving average is $56.35. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $67.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 158,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $8,879,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,285.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,577 shares of company stock worth $19,078,274 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 32.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,208,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,315,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

