Analysts Expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. James River Group reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $177.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.00 million. James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JRVR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Compass Point upgraded shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of James River Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, CEO Daniel Heinlein sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in James River Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 106,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in James River Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in James River Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in James River Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.51. James River Group has a 52 week low of $25.34 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

