Analysts Anticipate Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to Post $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will report earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. Eaton reported earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETN opened at $115.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.76. Eaton has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $123.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

