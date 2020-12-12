Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,396 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 748.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,190,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,121 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Altria Group by 83.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,256 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $73,863,000. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in Altria Group by 445.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

